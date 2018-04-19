Share:

PM orders release of Rs90m for winners

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has ordered Finance Ministry to immediately release Rs 90 million funds for Commonwealth medal winners. The sources told The Nation that the Prime Minister has confirmed awarding Rs 5 million to gold medal winner Inam Butt and Rs one million each to bronze medal winners Nooh Dastagir Butt, Talha Talib and M Bilal and Tayyab Raza. The IPC Ministry has sent a summary in this regard, while it is very much on the cards that medal winning athletes will be conferred upon with a civilian award. It is pertinent to mention here that similar kind of summary sent by IPC ministry for Pakistan Davis Cup team, who won against Korea, was also pending with the PM House, but no decision is made yet and tennis players are still waiting to get their due rewards.–Staff Reporter

Exhibition football match on 28th

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will contest an exhibition football match with the Pakistan-based embassy of the Peoples Republic of China at Kunj Football Stadium on April 28. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by an ex-member of the national football team, Malik Ejaz Ahmad, who is a superintendent of the Elite Force of the provincial police and chairman of the organising committee of the match while others present during the meeting were former provincial director sports Tariq Mahmood, Syed Ibrar Shah, Dr M Aslam and secretary general of the trust Amjad Aziz Malik. The proposal for the match was floated by Malik Saad Memorial Sports Trust, which is named after renowned police officer, Shaheed Malik Saad, who embraced martyrdom almost a decade ago.–Staff Reporter

Islamabad Commanders win TT League

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Commanders clinched 1st Pakistan Table Tennis Super League title after beating Karachi Kararay 3-2 in the nail-biting final played here at Hamidi Hall on Tuesday night. PSB Deputy Director General Mansoor Ahmed Khan was the chief guest at the closing ceremony in place of IPC Minister Riaz Hussian Pirzada. PTTF president Khawaja Hassan Wadood, secretary Kafatullah Khan, organising secretary Shahid Bloch, ICCI SVP M Naveed Malik, Nasir Mehmood Ch and others were also present on the occasion. Earlier, in the first semifinal, Islamabad Commanders beat Lahore Ustad 3-2 while in the second semifinal, Karachi Kararay edged Rawal Jugni 3-2. Later, the chief guest gave away Rs 200,000 and trophy to Islamabad Commanders and Rs 100,000 to Karachi Kararay.–Staff Reporter

LTC, UBL in Silver League semifinals

LAHORE - LTC, UBL, Adsel and Jazz qualified for the semifinals of the Sabroso and Meezan Bank-endorsed Jotun Silver League. In the first match of the day, Adsel defeated MCB by 22 runs. Adsel scored 174 runs with Wasim Saleem making 50 while MCB, in reply, were all out for 152 runs. The second encounter saw LTC outclassing Zameen.com by 8 wickets. Zameen.com piled up a total of 169 runs which LTC achieved for the loss of just 2 wickets. UBL beat 3D Modeling by 3 wickets in the third match of the day. 3DM, batting first, gathered 147 runs while in reply, UBL lost 7 wickets to achieve the required target. In the fourth and last match of the day, Jazz thrashed Ibex Global by 98 runs. Batting first, Jazz posted mammoth total of 232 runs while in reply, Ibex Global were bundled out for 134 runs.–Staff Reporter

Shaheen Cricket Club rout LHC Bar Club

LAHORE - Shaheen Cricket Club beat Lahore High Court (LHC) Bar Cricket Club by 5 wickets to qualify for the second round of the 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament, being organised by Golden Star Cricket Club. Bating first, Lahore High Court Bar CC scored 181 runs losing all wickets in 28.3 overs. Kashif Sohail was top scorer with 43 runs while Omer Farooq contributed 35 and Irshad Naveed and Malik Riaz 20 runs each. Masayyab Ali grabbed 3/44 while M Zeeshan bagged 2/27 and Abdul Rehman 2/42. In reply, Shaheen Club achieved the target for the loss of five wickets in 30.3 overs. M Zeeshan slammed 46 runs while Ghulam Ali hit 39, Amir Aslam unbeaten 29 and M Usman 26. Safdar Ali, Malik Riaz, Ziaul Saboor, Asad Bukhari and Zeeshan Mehmmod got one wicket apiece.–Staff Reporter