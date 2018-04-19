Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR-Former Punjab chief minister Dost Muhammad Khosa on Tuesday fired a broadside at the Sharif, saying that “Takht-e-Lahore has no time to address grievances of the people of South Punjab.

Talking to the media persons during his visit to the city here, he asserted that deprivation of the South Punjab can only be removed with the establishment of a separate province. “The movement for the establishment of South Punjab province has successfully been marching and thousands of people including parliamentarian are joining the movement,” Dost Khosa claimed. The ex-CM mentioned that people of the South Punjab have got up from slumber and would now strive for their rights. District Traders Organisation General Secretary Sohail Khan, President Grain Market Rao Saleem Akhtar, social worker Muhammad Khan Zahid and notables of the area also present on the occasion.

Man shot dead

A man was shot dead by rivals on the way to Nabi Shah Bala village here the other day.

According to police, Sharafat Ali was on his way to see his relatives when assailants riding motorbikes shot him dead. Police said that the shots were fired at him by the people with whom he had been locked in enmity since long. Police added that Sharafat was released on bail from the court two days ago. Police shifted his body to Bhalwal Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem. Investigation was underway. On the other hand, unidentified gunmen fired shots at the house of local councillor Falak Sher Wadhan. People of Bhalwal feel themselves insecure owing to the rising incidents of firing and murder.