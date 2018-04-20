Share:

KARACHI - Police found tortured body of a man here in the limits of Memon Goth Police Station on Tuesday.

Police said that unknown assailants threw the tortured body of a man in Wanjha Goth area and managed to flee. Police rushed to the spot after being informed and shifted the body to hospital. The victim was identified as Minthar Shah Nawaz, 40, a resident of Memon Goth. Police said the deceased went missing last week. Police suspect the victim was abducted by unknown assailants from his residence and later tortured to death.

Police registered the case against unknown assailants and handed over his body to his family after an autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Rangers claimed to have arrested four suspects, including Lyari gangsters, in raids conducted in various parts of the city.

Rangers spokesperson said that troops raided Jackson and Docks area and arrested Abdul Shakoor and Rashid aka Kana. The accused were associated with Sajid Mullah gang of Lyari. The Rangers arrested two more accused, Abdul Aziz and Asghar Ali, from the Jackson area. The accused were involved in a number of street crimes. The Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of the accused.

On the other side, police claimed to have arrested four accused in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of city.

Darakhsan police carried out a raid near Beach View Club and arrested an accused Farhan and recovered weapons and narcotics from his possession. Docks police arrested an accused Asghar Ali and recovered weapons from his possession. Police said the accused was wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes. Korangi police conducted a raid near Gharib Nawaz Hotel and arrested two street criminals including Junaid and Muhammad Ali.

Police claimed to have recovered a snatched motorbike, weapons and mobile phones. Police said the accused were wanted to the police in a number of street crime cases.