Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Khawaja Mohammed Asif met Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London.

The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral relations and reiterated commitment to further strengthening these ties by enhancing trade, promoting investment and creating greater opportunities for educational and cultural cooperation, said a foreign ministry statement.

Johson said that the UK greatly valued its partnership with Pakistan and was keen to further augment it, the statement said.

“The two sides also discussed regional and global issues. The foreign secretary particularly appreciated Pakistan’s counter-terrorism achievements and efforts to bring peace and security in the region,” it added.

The foreign minister briefed Secretary Johnson on the current state of Pakistan-India relations, the situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary by the Indian side. The foreign minister invited Secretary Johnson to visit Pakistan for the next round of the Enhanced Strategic Dialogue between the two countries, which the latter accepted, the statement said.