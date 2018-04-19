Share:

OKARA-A visually impaired girl was abducted and continuously raped for four days at Vazir Dhari Virkanwali village near Minchinabad the other day.

The rape victim, resident of Alikay Rohela village was alone at home as her parents had gone to reap wheat crops in field. In the meanwhile, suspect namely Hussain, son of Kalay Khan came on a motorcycle and tricked the girl accompany him by saying her parents had called her in the field. The girl accompanied him on a motorcycle. Hussain drove the girl to Vazir Dhari Virkanwali village near Minchinabad to the house of his sister with the help of his accomplices. The girl was locked there in a room where Hussain continuously raped her for four days. Police traced out the girl’s location and recovered her. They registered a case against the accused and shifted the girl to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

YOUTH SHOT DEAD OVER TRIFLE

A youth was shot dead over a trifle in Mauza Islampura here the other day.

Ashiq, son of Maqbool and Riaz, son of Liaqat quarrelled with each other over a minor row. The latter drew a pistol and opened fire on the former. He died instantly. The murderer succeeded in fleeing away. Police had shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. They also had registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.