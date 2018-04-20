Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Zayn Malik has been dropped by his long-time manager Sarah Stennett. The ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ hitmaker had been with Sarah’s First Access Entertainment since he quit One Direction to pursue a solo career in 2015. Confirming the split to Variety, she stated: ‘’Sometimes in life you have to make extremely difficult decisions to effect positive change for everyone.’’ The 25-year-old singer is about to release his second solo album - expected in June - and has been teasing fans that he’s been rehearsing to head out on the road in support of the record, unlike his 2016 debut ‘Mind Of Mine’.