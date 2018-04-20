Share:

ISLAMABAD-ZTBL were in all trouble against State Bank of Pakistan, as they finished day one at 143-7 in their first innings in the Patrons Trophy Grade-II 2017-18 first semifinal played here at Diamond Ground on Tuesday.

Earlier after winning the toss, ZTBL skipper decided to bat first despite a heavy downpour last night. His decision failed to bring desired results, as they were soon in trouble and never recovered from the early setback. Saad Nasim made unbeaten 48. Umaid Asif captured 3 for 38 and Nazar Hussian 2 for 9.

In the second semifinal played at Pindi Stadium, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) scored 2-1 in five balls against Ghani Glass. Earlier, KPT won the toss and opted to field first. Ghani Glass were bowled out for 241 in 80.1 overs with M Zaheer scoring 81 and Tayyab Tahir 50. Husban Javed captured 5 for 69, while Rashid Hanif and Babar Rehman took 2 wickets each conceding 58 and 64 runs respectively.

SUMMARIZED SCORES:

FIRST SEMI FINAL

DIAMOND GROUND, ISLAMABAD

ZTBL (FIRST INNINGS): 143-7 in 46 overs: (Saad Nasim 48*, 42 balls, 6x4s, 1x6Usman Ashraf 29, 53 balls, 4x4s, Umaid Asif 3-38, Nazar Hussain 2-9) vs SBP.

SECOND SEMI FINAL

PINDI STADIUM, RAWALPINDI

GHANI GLASS (FIRST INNINGS): 241 all out in 80.1 overs: (Muhammad Zaheer 81, 151 balls, 12x4s, Tayyab Tahir 50, 55 balls, 7x4s, Ali Usman 29, 58 balls, 2x4s, Afaq Shahid 21, 58 balls, 3x4s, Ulfat Shah 21, 69 balls, 3x4s, Husban Javed 5-69, Rashid Hanif 2-58, Babar Rehman 2-64).

KPT (FIRST INNINGS): 2-1 in 0.5 over.