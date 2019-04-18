Share:

At least 14 passengers were offloaded from a passenger bus on Makran Coastal Highway and shot dead by unidentified gunmen early on Thursday, Levies sources said.

The armed men stopped the bus and offloaded some of the passengers after asking for their identities, sources said. "After scanning their identities and offloading, the gunmen shot dead 14 passengers," the sources said.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby health facility in Ormara.

Levies personnel reached the site of the incident and launched an investigation.

Last week, 21 people, including eight Hazara, were killed and 48 others injured in a suicide blast in Quetta's Hazarganji sabzi mandi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the passengers and sought a report on the incident.

Expressing his sympathies with the families of the victims, the premier directed the concerned authorities to make every possible effort to identify and bring the perpetrators of the barbaric act to justice.

Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry earlier today said there appeared to be an "organised pattern" in the attack on members of Hazara community, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Hayatabad and the shooting on the passengers of the bus.