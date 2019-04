Share:

Chief selector Inzamamul Haq announced the 15-member team in the much-awaited press conference on Thursday. Fast bowler Muhammad Aamir has been dropped from the World Cup squad as his performances recently were deemed below par.

The squad included: Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Hafeez, Imam ul Haq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Hasnain, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf and Junaid Khan.