Share:

LAHORE - A three-day International Students Convention began on Wednesday under the auspices of Inter-Universities consortium, a project of University of Education and United Nations Center of Information.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ataur Rehman said that the real wealth of a nation is its human resources without which no country can progress in any field. It is not the natural resource but the human resource which shapes the destiny of the nations, he added.

Prof Ata said we are living in a fast changing world. It is the era of nanotechnology and knowledge-based economy. “Our exports are merely 24 billion US dollars in comparison to a Singapore a 5.5 million population country, has export of 330 billion US dollars. The reason is obvious that our education and economic system are not according to the requirement of today’s rapidly changing world.

University of Education Vice Chancellor said that purpose of having this convention was to prepare our students to build a harmony, tolerance and much needed peace.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamyun said the basic reason of the decline of Muslim world is lack of scientific knowledge.

National Coordinator of Inter-Universities consortium Murtaza Noor said more than 75 universities are participating in this three-day International Convention.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Royal Palm Golf Country Club attended by the Chairman Prime Minister Task Force on Science & Technology Dr Ata ur Rehman, Vice Chancellor University of Education Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam and Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamyun and VCs of various universities and educationists attended the convention.