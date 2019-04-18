Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ali’s inspirational all-round performance helped Golden Tulip beat Le Meridien by 4 runs in the 8th Inter-Hotel Charity Cricket Tournament 2019 at The Ritz Carlton Hotel, Bahrain on late Tuesday night.

Batting first, Golden Tulip were all out for 72 in 6 overs with Ali scoring 37. In reply, Le Meridien could score 68-3. Ali took 1-7 and was named player of the match. In second match of the night, Ritz Carlton A routed Sheraton Hotel by 57 runs. Ritz Carlton A scored 75-3 and in reply, Sheraton Hotel were bundled out for 18 in 3.5 overs. Farrukh Faqrooq was man of the match.

In the third match, Gulf Hotel beat Royal Phoenicia by 4 wickets. In the fourth match, Wyndham Grand beat Westin Hotel by 16 runs and in the fifth and last match, Regency Intercontinental beat Park Regis by 4 wicket