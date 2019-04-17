Share:

Rawalpindi - Police on Wednesday arrested an alleged fraudster on charges of demanding extortion from a bakery owner while impersonating as official of Punjab Food Authority, official sources said.

The accused was identified as Majid Yamin. A bogus press card was also recovered from his possession, the sources said. A case was registered against the accused.

According to sources, a man Majid Yamin entered a bakery within limits of Police Station RA Bazaar and started inspecting confectionery items while impersonating himself as official of PFA and tried to impose fine Rs5,000 over unhygienic conditions.

On this, the bakery owner Tahir Asghar asked the official to show his official card on which Wajid Amin started abusing the shopkeeper, they added.

The bakery owner called the police and handed over the fraudster to them. The police took the fraudster to police station where a case was registered against him, the sources added.