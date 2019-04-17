Share:

Rawalpindi-An alleged human trafficker along with his son shot injured two men for demanding back their money, as he allegedly swindled sums from various people for sending them to foreign countries, official sources disclosed to The Nation on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Pervaiz Ashraf and Rizwan-ul-Haq, president of Rawal Dam Rafting Association, who were rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment, they said.

The accused Shehzad Malik and his son Arif Malik managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime while police registered case against the fleeing criminals. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Chontra.

According to sources, a citizen Javed, hailing from Sialkot, lodged complaint with the police stating that an agent Shehzad Malik, resident of Ropra Kalan Chakbeli Khan, had taken 15,000 Euros from his brother Pervaiz and other people to grant them visas for foreign countries including Turkey and Greece.

He said that the agent later could not send the men to foreign countries on which he along with his brother Pervaiz, Saima Pervaiz, Abida Kiani and Rizwan went to house of Shehzad Malik located at Ropra Kalan in Chakbeli Khan to get back their amount for visas.

He mentioned that an exchange of harsh words occurred between Shehzad Malik and his brother Pervaiz over monetary issue on which Shehzad asked his son Arif to kill them. “Arif rushed towards a room and appeared again with a gun and started firing, injuring Pervaiz and Rizwan critically,” Javed alleged. After committing the crime, the father and son fled while Rescue 1122 moved the victims to DHQ Hospital Raja Bazaar for treatment.

The police lodged an attempted murder case against the accused and began investigation.

A doctor in DHQ told The Nation that the condition of Pervaiz was critical and doctors were trying to save his life.

A police team inspected the crime scene and collected dead shells of bullets fired by the accused. They also recorded the statements of the victims and the eyewitnesses.

A source in Greece also told The Nation on phone that Shehzad Malik was involved in human trafficking and had received huge amount from some Pakistani and Afghan nationals staying in Turkey and Greece to help them out in crossing border for UK.

DSP Saddar Circle Farhan Aslam, when contacted, confirmed the incident.

He said that 2 men sustained bullet injuries over a dispute of money and visas at Chakbeli Khan. He said that police are investigating the case through different angles.

Soon the police would arrest the fleeing accused, he said.