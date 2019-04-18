Share:

As many as 112 persons were booked for their alleged involvement in power theft or have been declared as defaulters due to non-payment of bills, sources said on Thursday.

The federal and provincial task forces crackdown against power pilfers continues in different areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, including Mardan.

According to details, the Mardan Circle Task Force launched crackdown against power thieves and defaulters and recovered Rs1530000 from them. As many as five meters were removed for non-payment of bills in Mardan. Similarly, a 100 KV transformer was removed for non-payments of bills and using electricity through Konda.

As many as 115 Kondas were removed or confiscated, 80 meters were shifted to poles, nine tempered meters were replaced, and nine meters were removed for non-payments of bills.

The task force Mardan team made recovery of Rs.86 million during its crackdown in Taj, Hamza Kulay, Gambit and Ghari Ismail.

Similarly, Takht Bahi team recovered Rs662, 824 during operations. The team also removed 30 Kondas. The teams made it clear to the consumers that Zero Tolerance policy will be observed against power thieves and defaulters and those who didn’t follow the law will be handled with iron hands.