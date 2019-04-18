Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting at the office of P&D Board on Wednesday in which provincial development strategy 2023 was reviewed.

Progress made on provincial annual development program 2018-19 was reviewed and salient feature of proposed ADP for the financial year 2019-20 was discussed as well. The chief minister approved the draft of provincial development strategy 2023 which would now be presented before the cabinet.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said: “A composite development strategy has been devised to promote the provincial economy on the durable lines. The growth rate would be increased and investment would be promoted in collaboration with the private sector. We want to rectify the geographical imbalance of the past governments with regard to development and the goal of balanced geographical development would be achieved through a comprehensive development strategy,” he added.

The chief minister said that solid steps would be taken to increase the provincial resources so that people could be provided with more facilities. He said that more resources will be allocated for the provision of education, healthcare, clean drinking water and other facilities. He said that the draft development strategy has been devised with the utmost care, hard work and all the stakeholders have also been consulted. New steps have been proposed by learning from the mistakes of the past policies and governmental steps will help to alleviate poverty to improve the quality of life of the people, he added. Secretary P&D gave a briefing about the important points of development strategy 2023.

The meeting also reviewed progress made on provincial ADP 2018-19 along with deliberating upon the salient features of proposed ADP 2019-20. The chief minister expressed his displeasure over the failure of some departments in the timely utilisation of development funds released for different schemes during the current financial year. He said that timely completion of public welfare schemes is essential as it benefits the people. He directed to ensure timely utilisation of funds for public welfare schemes adding that delay would not be tolerated.

The chief minister said that next year’s ADP should depict the priorities of the people in the real sense. Secretary P&D briefed about progress on provincial ADP 2018-19 and important features of proposed ADP 2019-20.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Malik Nauman Ahmad Langhrial, Yasir Humayun, Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah MPA, chief secretary, Chairman P&D, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Imam-e-Kaaba calls on Buzdar

Imam-e-Kaaba Dr Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday and discussed various matters of mutual interest including the promotion of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and the problems faced by the Muslim countries around the world.

The chief minister accorded warm welcome to the Imam-e-Kaaba upon his arrival to the Chief Minister’s Office.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the arrival of Imam-e-Kaaba to Pakistan is a matter of great honour for all of us. Both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are interlinked with each other in the bond of historically important brotherly relations and Saudi Arabia has vigorously sided with Pakistan during every difficult moment.