The federal cabinet has received a major makeover on Thursday as Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan changed several portfolios of members with Finance Minister Asad Umar resigning from his post.

According to a statement issued from PM House, Fawad Chaudhry has been handed the Science and Technology Ministry, while interior ministry has been handed over to Ijaz Ahmed Shah. State Minister Shehryar Afridi has been handed over the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON).

Azam Swati has been appointed as the federal minister for parliamentary affairs, whereas Ghulam Sarwar Khan has been appointed minister for aviation.

Privatisation Minister Mohammad Mian Soomro shall cease to hold additional portfolio of Aviation Division. According to the statement, Dr Zafarullah Mirza, Firdous Ashiq Awan and Nadeem Babar have been appointed special assistants to the prime minister for national health services, information and petroleum division, respectively.

The statement added that Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has been appointed as special assistant to PM on finance.