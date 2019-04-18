Share:

BEIJING - China and Japan have agreed to arrange exchanges and visits for 30,000 young people of the two countries in the next five years, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday. The arrangement will be a part of the China-Japan Youth Exchange Promotion Year, spokesperson Lu Kang told a press briefing.

“Amity between people holds the key to sound relations between states,” Lu said. “Friendship between China and Japan ultimately relies on friendship between the two peoples, and youth exchanges play an important role in people-to-people connections.”

“We sincerely hope that the youth of the two countries will carry out various activities with their creativity and wisdom, enhance mutual understanding and become the most active force in people-to-people exchanges between the two countries,” he said.

The opening ceremony of the China-Japan Youth Exchange Promotion Year was held in Beijing last weekend with the attendance of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.