ISLAMABAD- COMSATS University, Islamabad on Wednesday opened an art exhibition showing work of women artists on different subjects.

A statement said that a group exhibition titled ‘world from my eyes’ opened at COMSATS Art Gallery.

The show was inaugurated by Country Cultural Counsellor for US Embassy Matthew Singer and was attended by CUI faculty, students and people from all walks of life. The exhibition showcased the work of women artists only and was arranged by Farrah Mahmood, In Charge CAG.

Speaking on the occasion, Matthew Singer appreciated the work of the women artists. He said that it made him ultimately happy to see women emerging as strength in this region.

He encouraged the artists on expressing their views through their art works and showing the audience the world through their eyes. He congratulated CUI’s initiative of bringing an all-female exhibition together to their university’s Art Gallery and said such platforms and opportunities should be provided to the women all across Pakistan to express their thoughts and vision through art.

Founder Rector CUI Dr S.M. Junaid Zaidi gave the vote of thanks and appreciated the artists.

The show displayed art works of Amna Hashmi, Ayesha Hassan, Suraiyya Choudhry, Tabassum Shaheen, Farrah Mahmood, Kyran Ali, Maryam Saif, Mehwish Abid, Raheela Mushtaq, Saima Salahuddin, Sheherbano Husain, Sohaina Elia and Zarin Gul.