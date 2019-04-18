Share:

ISLMAMABAD - A 2nd National Open Trade Conference was held in Islamabad to take stock of the existing policy framework and its corresponding governance structure for facilitating trade flows of Pakistan. The conference was held under the auspices of PRIME Institute, an economic think tank. Khurram Dastgir Khan, former commerce minister and PML-N MNA, shared his insights in the mechanics of trade policy and its implementation at the government level. He accepted the fact that governments have not been giving much high priority for trade development. With fragmented trade governance structure, Commerce Ministry is left with very little leeway for some greater productive support to trading community in Pakistan.

He explained the background of volatility in export growth during PML (N) last tenure, citing political instability and slowdown in global trade as the two main reasons. In his opinion, present government policies of currency devaluation and increase in interest rates are exacerbating the export growth. He did define free trade and increases in exports are two separate tasks, which do interlink.

In his welcome address, Zia Banday, Joint Executive Director, did request the researchers to think out of box for working out optimal solutions. He did quote the example of China, where commerce governance is done on the central, provincial and municipality levels. He advocated enhanced powers for the local government in trade development.

Dr Ghulam Samad, Director PIDE, did highlight the pitfalls and opportunities for economic players in CPEC. He supported the gradual Chinese approach in policy implementation. Chinese government did make mistakes, but it also improves governance by learning from them. It has a greater focus on regional development than sectoral target policies. Economic integration with Chinese economy is a better option.