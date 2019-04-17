Share:

Rawalpindi-Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman, a professor and precision agriculture research chair at Engineering Department, Faculty of Agriculture, Dalhousie University, Canada, assumed the charge of vice chancellor Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman carries a remarkable academic career. He got JSPS-NSERC research fellow in precision agriculture from Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology, Japan in 2005-2006; post-doctoral fellow in PA University of Florida, USA in 2002-2005 and doctorate degree in PA, University of Newcastle, UK in 1995-1999.

Dr Qamar joined Dalhouise University as associate professor in 2010 and was appointed as professor in 2014.

Dr Qamar is also recipient of the prestigious Glenn Downing Award in 2014 by the Canadian Society for Bio-Engineering in recognition of outstanding work in industry, teaching, research and extension in the area of machinery systems. He also received award in 2015 from University of Florida in recognition of outstanding contributions in the development of variable rate sprayer system and method of variably applying agrochemicals.

He is author of more than 180 research publications including research papers, review and popular articles, extension bulletins and technical reports. He also served as referee to review research projects, books, articles, research papers, for various journals/organizations.