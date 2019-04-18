Share:

ISLAMABAD - Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan Wednesday initiated action against counterfeit medicines and confiscated stock from different cities.

The statement issued by the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said that the action was taken in Lahore and Peshawar in which a large quantity of unregistered medicines were recovered and confiscated.

It said that DRAP team raided Lahori market and sealed the premises of a medical store where unregistered medicines were being sold without licence. It also said that seven drugs were seized in Dubgari market Peshawar in a crackdown against unregistered, counterfeit and smuggled medicines. The statement said that DRAP conducted raids throughout the country and seized unregistered drugs under the DRAP ACT 2012 and Drugs Act 1976 It also said that Federal Minister of Health Aamer Mehmood Kiyani has directed to take stern action against elements involved in manufacturing and sale of unregistered, counterfeit and smuggled medicines. Federal Minister of Health Aamer Mehmood Kiyani said that the menace of unregistered, counterfeit and smuggled medicines will be eradicated from the country so that quality assured and safe medicines are provided to the public.

He directed DRAP to take strict action in this regard. Asim Rauf, Chief Executive Officer, DRAP told that use of unregistered or smuggled drugs may lead to harmful effects and DRAP will not allow manufacturing and sale of these drugs in the country. Cases have been registered against culprits and any person found involved in activities in contravention to DRAP Act 2012, and Drug Act 1976 will be dealt according to law.