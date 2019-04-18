Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved sovereign guarantee of Rs5 billion for the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) from National Bank of Pakistan to run its affairs.

The meeting of the ECC of the Cabinet was held here with Finance Minister Asad Umar in the chair. Industries and Production Division gave a presentation to update the Committee about status of Ramzan Package. The Committee directed USC to expedite the procurement of essential consumer items so as to provide timely relief to the people in holy month of Ramazan.

The ECC constituted a four-member Committee, to be headed by Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, to oversee the implementation of Ramazan Package. The USC management would brief the committee on daily basis about the progress to make sure that every store had sufficient stuff available.

The Committee also directed the Ministry of Finance and National Bank of Pakistan to extend maximum facilitation to the USC in this regard.

Later, briefing the media, USC Chairman Zulqarnain Ali Khan said that amount Rs5 billion approved by the ECC would be released within a couple of days. The amount would help in clearing the outstanding dues to ensure smooth supply of products to all 4500 USC outlets across the country.

He further said that government had allocated Rs2 billion for the Ramazan package, which is not sufficient. The Ramazan package would be effective from May 2. The USC has further sought Rs3 billion from the government for streamlining the whole USC chain.

He was of the view that USC needed Rs15 billion to make sure that every USC store had all products available at subsidised rates. The operational cost of USC is around Rs600 million, which included salaries of Rs 400 to Rs 450 million to its 14000 employees across the country. He urged employees of USC not to go on strike, encouraging them to facilitate people during the holy month of Ramzan. The Ministry of Petroleum briefed the ECC on the implementation of the Committee’s decision regarding utilization of services of Pakistan Railways for transportation of petroleum products across the country.

The Ministry of Railways informed the Committee that it had the capacity to carry higher volumes and would work with the Ministry of Petroleum to explore further possibilities.

The ECC in its one of the last meetings had directed state-run PSO to use Pakistan Railways for fuel transportation as it offers up to 26% lower fares compared to transportation through a pipeline and road.

The cargo service of Pakistan Railways, especially oil transportation, had remained profitable over the past four decades, but previous governments, particularly the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) administration, shifted the entire petroleum supply business to oil tankers.

The Committee reviewed proposals of various Ministries/Divisions. The Committee also considered and approved various demands of Division Ministries for Supplementary and Technical Supplementary grants.

The ECC will also approve supplementary grants worth billions of rupees demanded by Ministry of Defence, Federal Education and Professional Training and Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit- Baltistan. The ECC has approved Rs44.3 million supplementary grants for the ministry of interior.

Meanwhile, it has also given approval for Rs700 million supplementary grants for the Federal Education and Professional Training and Rs337 million for the Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit- Baltistan. Finance minister said that the budgetary needs of many organizations had not been properly assessed at the time of preparation of budget estimate last year which was leading to a large number of demands for supplementary grants.

He emphasized the need for proper budgeting of the financial needs of various departments, which would obviate the need for supplementary grants during the currency of the fiscal year. He stated that the government is determined to phase out the supplementary grants in the future budgets.

The ECC approved, in principle, the proposal of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for media campaign aiming to disseminate information relating to initiatives on poverty alleviation, Sehat Insaaf Scheme, PM’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme etc.