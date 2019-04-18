Share:

KARACHI - The HomeNet Pakistan has been striving for welfare and awareness of the transgender community about their health and legal rights. In this connection a ceremony was held under the project of UN Women in collaboration with the Aurat Foundation.

The program was attended by Sindh Women Development Director Anjum Iqbal Jumani, Resident Director Aurat Foundation Mahnaz Rahman, Sindh High Court Bar Association Executive Committee Member Muddasir Iqbal Ch and Intersex Educator & Physician Dr Sana Yasir.

On the occasion, Program Manager HomeNet Pakistan Naheed Syed said that the HomeNet provides a platform to the transgenders to make them aware of their rights, abilities and potential. She said that under the programme, eunuchs are being provided health counselling.

“HomeNet will continue strive for the betterment of the excluded group. If they receive fair and equal rights they surely can get appropriate employment opportunities and a respectable status in the society,” Naheed added.

HomeNet Pakistan is a network of organization formed to raise awareness about the economic, social, domestic and other working conditions of home-based women workers who comprise 70% of the informal workforce.

HomeNet Pakistan has been working for giving a recognition and support to the home-based workers since 2005. Formed under the Society Registration Act 1860, HomeNet Pakistan is a member of HomeNet South Asia, Ethical trade initiative and local resource network. With the support of ‘UN Women’ HomeNet Pakistan is sincerely working for the larger interest of working women based at their homes.

On the occasion, Advocate Muddasir enlightened the transgender community on their legal rights in the light of Transgenders Person (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 while on the other side Dr. Sana gave essential medical advises and guidelines on gender and health.

Later, Anjum Jumani distributed health insurance cards to members of transgender community. These cards will provide several health benefits including health coverage of Rs200,000 per annum to each of the card-holder.