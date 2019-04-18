Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party Frayal Talpur had appeared before National Accountability Court Combined Investigation Team and recorded her statement in the fake accounts case.

The NAB CIT headed by Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi investigated Faryal Talpur in the joint venture case and gave a questionnaire and directed her to submit it within 15 days.

She has also taken pre-arrest bail from Islamabad High Court before appearance in NAB.

Sources said that Faryal Talpur had failed to answer the NAB’s questions during investigation and she replied the questions with yes or no.

The NAB team also asked questions about Zardari group of companies and her alleged role in illegal transaction of money abroad.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his father former president Asif Ali Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and former CM Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah had recorded their statements in money laundering through fake bank accounts case.

On the other hand, NAB investigation team summoned Chairperson Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Uzma Adil Wednesday and investigated her in illegal award of LNG tender to EPTL.

NAB team grilled her for around one and half hour and handed over a questionnaire and asked her to submit it within 10 days. The NAB team also sought assets details of chairperson OGRA.

NAB Rawalpindi had also recorded the statements of former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former Finance minister Miftah Ismail and others in the same case.