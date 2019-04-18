Share:

ISLAMABAD : Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed off a petition when it was informed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that the travel ban on Noor Nimr Majeed and Sara Tareen Majeed had been lifted.

Justice Aamer Farooq disposed off the petition after hearing the statement of FIA Additional Director General (ADG) Ahmed Mukaram in this regard.

The ADG informed the court that the names of two female members of Omni Group Chief Executive Officer Abdul Ghani Majeed were placed on Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) for 30 days in fake accounts case.

However, the time was not further extended and now the petitioners were free to travel abroad, he said.

It may be mentioned here that Noor Nimr Majeed and Sara Tareen Majeed had approached IHC seeking to remove their names from PNIL.

They pleaded their names were yet not deleted from the list even after passing 30 days time.