ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court (FSC) Sh. Najamul Hasan Wednesday remarked that all pending criminal cases having been fixed at principal seat and even at registries are expected to be decided before summer vacations.

Chief Justice remarked this while heading a larger bench which was hearing cases regarding Riba, said a press release issued here.

During course of proceedings, law officers, representing Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan, submitted in writing that they do not challenge jurisdiction of the court in this matter of Riba/Interest and conceded that jurisdiction to adjudicate upon Riba/Interest matters vested with Federal Shariat Court.

On last date of hearing on 19th March, even attorney general for Pakistan, after arguments, had made a statement that federal government did not challenge jurisdiction of this court in the matter.

After arguing the case, M/s Iqbal Hashmi, Ghulam Farid Sanotra, Rai Bashir Ahmed, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Syed Sikandar Abbas Gillani, Farid Ahmed Paracha, advocates and M/s Atif Waheed and Tariq Abdul Majid, petitioners in person, had also made their respective statements on similar lines.

Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Tufail, Juris-Consult argued the case and ultimately made a statement that these Shariat petitions in respect of Riba/Interest come exclusively within the domain and jurisdiction of Shariat court.

These Shariat petitions will come up for further arguments/reply on behalf of the State Bank of Pakistan.

However, the court directed counsel for the State Bank of Pakistan to be present on next date of hearing.

The chief justice also informed that every Shariat petitions were to be decided before summer vacation and thereafter Riba case shall also be proceeded expeditiously.