LAHORE-A ghazal night was organised by Alhamra Art Centre on Wednesday featuring renowned singer Ghulam Abbas. The veteran singer Ghulam Abbas treating music aficionados with a flawless rendition of some of finest ghazals and filmi geets.

The number of people participated in the programme and liked Ghulam Abbas’s performance. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan, while speaking on the occasion, welcomed the audience and said that the Lahore Arts Council the objective of holding these evenings is to provide the public with an entertainment platform where they could enjoy leading singers without getting a ticket.

He said Ghulam Abbas voice has acquired him a legendary statue among vocalists. He said Ghulam Abbas has worked hard to make his place in music and today’s young singer can learn from his art.

He said the artist tonight did a wonderful job, I really enjoyed. Pakistani music culture is very rich and are effective tool for portraying a soft image of a country, he added.