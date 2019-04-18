Share:

JAVAID-UR-RAHMN

ISLAMABAD

A National Assembly special committee on agriculture products on Wednesday recommended the incumbent government to give relief to the farmers who suffered losses due to recent heavy rains.

The recently formed special committee on agriculture products’ meeting was chaired by speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser around two weeks before constituted a 20 members special committee on agricultural products. The speaker also vowed to uplift the small farmers, protect their interests and end their exploitation.

Speaker said that the agriculture department was devolved to provinces after 18th amendment. Maximum relief, he said, will be given to the farmers as the recent heavy rain caused heavy loss to crops.

The speaker said provinces should also estimate the quantum of loss due to the hailstorm. He also assured the committee that he would discuss with Prime minister Imran Khan for relief package for farmers. The members of the committee said that there was a need to encourage the drought resistance seeds in the country.

The officials from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research briefed the committee about the recently announced National Agriculture Emergency Program. The officials from provincial agriculture departments shared with the committee about the agriculture policies and institutional frameworks for agriculture development in each province. The speaker sought the details of crops of the country as compared to the rest of the developed countries. He also sought the details of research activities in agriculture sector. He also underlined the need to reform the agriculture sector by investing in infrastructure, research, value chains, capacity building and enhanced access to finances and new markets.

The member of national food security shared that the agriculture sector was not properly cared in the past. They said some new programmes would be initiated in agriculture sector with the consultation of prime minister Imran Khan.

Secretary national food security said that provinces and centre have planned to spend Rs287 billion in agriculture sector. Agriculture emergency plan would be implemented in next financial year, he said. Agriculture products including rice, wheat etc would be improved, they said.

The officials from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research highlighted that National Agriculture Emergency Program based on comprehensive national consultation will deliver a breakthrough in agriculture and turn around the direction of the agriculture. It was stated that Pakistan’s agriculture growth was stagnated as a result of decline in spending on research and development, and investment.

Heavy rains and hailstorm badly damaged standing wheat crops in the country. A devastating widespread hailstorm and gusty winds earlier in the week damaged up to 150,000 tons of standing mature wheat crop in the Punjab province. The worst affected districts, according to official estimate, are Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, and others. As per an assessment, in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan districts, the hill torrents (rodhkohis) have damaged wheat crop over 8000 acres, which is stated to be 15 percent of the region.