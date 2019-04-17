Share:

LONDON-Hannah Murray took an acting break to complete her degree, following her success on ‘Skins’ and before her role on ‘Game of Thrones’. Hannah Murray took an acting break to complete her degree. The 29-year-old actress first found fame when she starred as Cassie in teen drama ‘Skins’ from 2007 to 2008, and has said that she took a lengthy break between her breakout role and her current work on HBO fantasy drama ‘Game of Thrones’ - where she plays Wildling girl Gilly - in order to complete an English Literature degree at Queens College in London.

She said of her break: ‘’I just wanted to do it. I really loved literature and I wanted to take a bit of time out from the industry. I’ve got friends who are doctors and lawyers. I think an English degree really helps with acting.’’

Now Hannah is back to acting in the eighth and final season of ‘Game of Thrones’, and says she’s already managed to spoil the ending for one of her pals, because she’s terrible at keeping secrets.

She added: ‘’I can’t say but I’m really bad at it, I always want to tell everyone! I once ruined a big spoiler at my friend’s birthday party. I’m so relieved the show is coming out so I can talk about it.’’ Hannah has been on the hit show since the second series in 2012, and says saying farewell to the cast and crew has been tough.

She said: ‘’It feels like the end of school or the end of university with such an important group of people, I’m going to miss going to work with them every day. I think it’s going to take a while to really sink in how a phenomenon the show really is, that it’s the biggest show in the world and I’m in it.’’

And although ‘Game of Thrones’ has been a joy to be a part of, Hannah says ‘Skins’ was her favourite acting role, as it’s where she ‘’fell in love with acting’’.

Speaking on ‘Lorraine’, Hannah - who will next be seen in ‘Charlie Says’, the movie about the notorious cult leader Charles Manson - said: ‘’Those were some of the happiest time in my life, I fell in love with acting so hard and fast as soon as I started working on ‘Skins’. They’re like my siblings, the thread from that first job is still very consistent.’’