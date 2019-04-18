Share:

LAHORE (PR): Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan) and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan jointly hosted ‘Textile Leadership Conversation 2019’ on the occasion of TEXPO 2019. Minister of Commerce and Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry, Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood graced the occasion as chief guest. President ICMA Pakistan, Ziaul Mustafa, thanked Dawood for his presence at Textile Leadership Conversation and shared that management accountants are playing a pivotal role in the economic development of Pakistan through their contribution to the business community and regulatory regime.