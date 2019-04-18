Share:

MIRPURKHAS - The annual examination of intermediate classes (first year and second year) will be commenced on Thursday (today) in districts Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar and Tharparkar under Mirpurkhas Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education amid strict security arrangements.

Controller examination Anwer Aleem Khanzada told the media persons here on Wednesday that there were setup 72 examination centres in the above mentioned four districts - 24 centres in Mirpurkhas, 15 in Umerkot, 10 in Tharparkar and 23 examination centres in Sanghar district.

A total of 53,265 male and female students will appear in the annual exam. He said that chairman of Mirpurkhas BISE Barkat Ali A. Haidery held a meeting of the officers of the board in which he decided that strict security arrangements would be ensured in and out of the examination centres during the exam while officers and officials would take action against the students found in cheating and use of unfair means.

He further said that in the meeting it was further decided to strictly implement the directives of provincial minister for education about holding of exam. He said that the board had formed various vigilance teams to conduct raids and surprise visits to the examination centres to check arrangements at the centres. He added that above the exams will be ended on April 29, 2019. He warned that cell phone will not be allowed at the examination centre.