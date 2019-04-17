Share:

There has been quite a debate regarding the revival of Karachi Circular Railway. Here are some reasons that support its revival. As the city`s pollution is increasing. There is no other transport like local train, which could accommodate a large number of passengers at this rate.

It will not only adjust masses but will facilitate load management on roads. There will be less consumption of natural resources, to begin with. Officials need to join hands and consider this as a great facility to be and clear all the hurdles in between to work on this undone project.

ALEENA SOHAIL,

Karachi, April 1.