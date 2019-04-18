Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senator Sherry Rehman has said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor is a big and most important project of the country but the Minister of Planning does not seem serious about it.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor is the most important project in Pakistan at this time and the attitude of the planning minister depicts the level of seriousness towards this important project, Senator Sherry Rehman said while chairing the meeting of the Senate Special Committee on CPEC.

She said during the visit of representatives of the political parties to China we were told by the Chinese that they do not understand Pakistan’s planning about CPEC.

However, the representatives of the political parties assured the Chinese that they are all on the same page about CPEC, Senator Sherry Rehman said. She added that the project was at a very critical stage and that numerous questions are being raised both on national and international forums which need to be addressed. Senator Sherry Rehman further said that you have to tell the people that where the CPEC stands. ”You have to tell all the stakeholders about the development of the CPEC,” she added.

The Committee took strict notice of the absence of Minister of Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and unanimously decided that the meeting cannot proceed without the minister’s presence.

The secretary planning told the committee that the Minister of Planning, Development and Reform was attending a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and was therefore not able to attend the special committee meeting.

Senator Javed Abbasi said that when the minister has not come to attend the meeting therefore the committee should not proceed. The government is not sincere with CPEC, he added. There is no point to continue the meeting when the minister has not come to attend it.

Briefing on the implementation status of 8th JCC of CPEC meeting and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) was on the agenda of the meeting but it was not discussed due to absence of the minister and meeting was adjourned.

The meeting was attended by Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Dr Sikandar Mandhro, Senator Dr Asad Ashraf, Senator Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot, Senator Mohammad Azam Khan Swati, Senator Atta ur Rehman, Senator Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Nasir, Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi and senior officers of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform, Board of Investment (BOI) and the Power Division.