Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Doctors’ Council on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration outside provincial assembly building against the district health authority system, mass transfer policy and political interference in hospital affairs. The protesting doctors led by the council president Dr Zaman, Dr Rehan and Dr Kashif blocked the main Sher Shah Suri and Khyber Road for all kind of vehicular traffic, which caused massive traffic jam in the city. While chanting slogans in favour of their demands, they were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the PTI led incumbent provincial government and the MTI law.