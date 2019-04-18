Share:

LAHORE : Newly-appointed Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Wednesday assumed the charge of his office and chaired a high-level meeting at the central police office. Addressing police officers, the IGP said that the police department would reform itself and, “public will see a better and reformed police” in the future. He said Punjab Police would be strengthened as an institution and perception of public would be changed by delivering best performance. According to an official handout, the IGP directed the field police officers to implement the SOPs and standing orders issued with respect to formulated policies at the central police office and no negligence shall be tolerated in this regard.