Share:

LAHORE (PR) The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at LUMS hosted its Thirteenth Annual Conference from April 10-11, 2019. The conference was co-sponsored by the Shahid Hussain Foundation and the Mahbub-Ul-Haq Research Centre at LUMS. The theme for this year’s conference was “Critical Interventions: Mapping Emerging Scholarship on South Asia”, and was convened by Dr Saba Pirzadeh and Dr Sameen Mohsin Ali.