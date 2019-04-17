Share:

Rawalpindi - A man was electrocuted to death at Thana Road in Kahuta on Wednesday, official sources said.

The deceased was identified as Saif whose body was moved to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.

According to sources, Saif was working at a bakery as salesman and was residing in a rented room. They said that Saif opened the window of his room which touched with high intensity electric wires. In result, the man received severe electric shocks and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the area people and traders alleged that the man was killed with electric shocks due to negligence of WAPDA. They said that the locals had lodged complaints with WAPDA to remove tangling wires of electricity but it was not done causing loss of a human life.