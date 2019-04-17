Share:

ISLAMABAD-Participants of Mid-Career Management Course visited the Central Police Office, Islamabad on Wednesday.

IGP Aamir Zulfiqar Khan briefed the visiting MCMC participants. According to details, the participants of Mid-Career Management Course at the National Institute of Management, Lahore comprising 17 officers paid a visit to the CPO, Islamabad. IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan along with DIG (Headquarters) Sarfraz Ahmad Falki, DIG (Operations) Waqar ud Din Syed, SSP (CTF) Syed Amin Bukhari and Additional IG (Operations) Dr Sardar Ghias Gul received the delegation.

The visiting delegation was given detailed presentation by DIG (Headquarters) Sarfraz Falki about the initiatives taken by IGP Aamir Zulfiqar Khan since taking his charge for the last 5 months. The IGP held a question-answer session with the visiting delegation.

The IGP said that since taking his charge, he had adopted multi-pronged strategy against elimination of drugs, land mafia and for crime prevention/detection.

The IGP Aamir Zulfiqar Khan dilated upon various initiatives including mass reshuffling, posting/transfers of officers in all ranks.

Accountability mechanism against police officials involved in corruption and misbehaviour with citizens has been vigorously pursued, he added. Capacity building in terms of training is a regular feature of Islamabad police, he told the delegation.

The IGP also informed the visiting delegation that due to proactive policing, crime rate had reduced to 35 percent.

In order to change ‘thana culture’, he said, real time videos had been prepared and from next week, comprehensive training would take place.

The IGP also briefed the delegation on the ongoing drug awareness seminars and initiatives in terms of gender-mainstreaming. Until now fourteen police stations have been detailed with female desk officers, he told the delegation further.