Share:

LAHORE (PR): UnionPay International (UPI) and Bank Alfalah have signed an agreement to launch Money Express in Pakistan. MoneyExpress, powered by UnionPay, is an easy way to send money electronically to anyone in Pakistan with a UnionPay card. Money Express eliminates the hindrance of wire transfers and cash, so that sending money is simple, secure and fast. Additionally, through Money Express, Bank Alfalah and UnionPay cardholders abroad will be able to send money back to Pakistan to any card, bank account or mobile wallet.