LAHORE - A mother of eight was axed to death at her home in a village near Raiwind, police said on Wednesday. Police arrested her husband soon after the incident.

The deceased was identified as Razia Bibi, a resident of Lakho-Wall Village. The suspect confessed to murdering his wife over domestic dispute.

A relative of the victim told the police that Abdul Majeed attacked his wife with an axe as they clashed over some domestic dispute. When the couple exchanged harsh words, the man hit his wife in the neck with an axe. As a result, she died on the spot. According to victim’s family, the man used to torture his wife over domestic issues.

A police investigator said the body was lying in the courtyard in a pool of blood as they reached the crime scene. He said the suspect was arrested by a police team within an hour. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. Also, the police also registered a murder case against the husband and were investigating the killing.

Estranged husband ends life

A 40-year-old ended his life by shooting himself in the head at a house in Township, rescue workers said. The body was moved to the morgue.

The deceased was identified by police as Asim, a resident of Block 7B-1. The family told the police that Asim was upset since his wife left the house and demanded divorce. The police were investigating the death.

Man dies under train

A 54-year-old man died under a train in Kot Lakhpat police precincts on early Wednesday, rescue workers said. The deceased was identified by police as Aftab Manzar, a resident of Rajgarh. The body was shifted to the morgue.

An eyewitness told the police that the man was trying to cross the railways line when a Karachi-bound train ran over him. The police were investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man died when a speedy tractor-trolley bumped into his motorcycle in the Chuhng police precincts. The deceased was identified by police as Zafar. The police handed over the body to the family and were investigating the incident.