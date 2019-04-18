Share:

Punjab Safe Cities Authority has decided to introduce separate lanes for motorcycles and slow moving vehicles in the city. Initially, the project will be launched on Mall Road and Canal Road Lahore.

According to the spokesperson of Punjab Safe Cities Authority the project is being started to improve the traffic system on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar.

Separate lanes will be dedicated on the roads of Lahore for fast and slow moving vehicles like motorcycle, rickshaws and bicycles to maintain the smooth flow of traffic.

Such lanes will help to reduce the number of accidents and this project would be a step towards introducing traffic reforms in the city, told the spokesperson.

Initially the Green Lane pilot project will be started from Mall Road and Canal Road, in which small vehicles will be bound on the left lane on these selective Roads. In this context, a meeting was held in safe cities headquarter where stakeholders from all concerned departments participated.

Representatives from City Traffic Police (CTP), Traffic Engineering & Planning Agency (TEPA), Local Government and representatives from other departments ensured their utmost cooperation for early completion of the project.

Commissioner Lahore has assured full support for the timely completion of the project, told the spokesperson. It was briefed that Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Lahore City Traffic Police will work together to ensure lane discipline in the city.