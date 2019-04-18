Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday arrested Iqbal Khan Noori – a director of M/S Parthenon (Pvt) Limited that which entered into a joint venture with M/S Park Lane Limited, a company owned by Zardari Group – in the multi-billion money laundering and fake bank accounts case.

Subsequently, an accountability court sent him on a 14-day physical remand under the NAB’s custody.

Noori has been accused by the NAB for misappropriation of Rs1.5 billion as loan from the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and illicitly increasing funds for the company up to Rs3 billion.

Furthermore, it is alleged that the Parthenon company had been working for the Park Lane company.