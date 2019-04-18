Share:

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal Wednesday said that it was top priority of NAB to take the cases of mega corruption to their logical end.

Addressing a cheque distribution ceremony held for the affectees of Ferozepur City Housing Society at NAB office here, he said that NAB was pursuing a policy of accountability for all, adding that NAB anti-corruption drive had yielded positive results in curbing corruption.

The Chairman said that NAB’s performance was better than the other anti-corruption institutions during 2018.

, adding that the NAB had recovered the looted money from corrupt elements, and it so far deposited Rs 303 billion to the national exchequer since its inception.

He said that performance of NAB Lahore in particular had a key role in the overall performance of NAB.

He urged that returning plundered amounts to the affectees of all housing/cooperative societies was one of the top priorities of NAB and assured that all possible steps were being taken to recover the money of affectees.

He appreciated NAB Director General Lahore Shehzad Saleem for his performance and efforts.

Earlier, the NAB DG Lahore gave updates on development in various mega corruption cases.

Later, NAB Chairman distributed cheques amounting to Rs 730 million among the affectees of the said housing society.