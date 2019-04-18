Share:

ISLAMABAD : Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday said Sohail Mehmood had the experience to deal with diplomatic challenges as the new foreign secretary.

In a meeting with Mehmood here, Qureshi said that Sohail Mehmood was a seasoned and experienced diplomat, and he has a long experience of serving at important positions including as the high commissioner to India.

Sohail Mehmood discussed different contours of the foreign policy, said a foreign ministry statement.

The Foreign Minister congratulated Sohail Mehmood on assuming the charge of the foreign secretary.

Sohail Mehmood in his remarks said that he will make utmost efforts to perform his duties to the best of his capabilities.