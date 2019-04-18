Share:

KARACHI (PR): OPPO, a leading global smartphone brand, expanded its F series portfolio of smartphones Wednesday at Mohatta Palace in Karachi with the launch of OPPO F11 Series. The smartphone boasts of portrait photography in low light with several other innovative technologies. F11 Pro is equipped with a new 48MP ultra-clear camera system, a rising camera, and a panoramic screen, providing customers with aneasy to use and flawless user experience. The grand launch event that took place in Mohatta Palace was a breathtaking view, with a mesmerizing light show and low light décor. It featured an exhibition of pictures shot on OPPO F11 Pro by known photographers Ashna Khan, Rehan Qazi and Seemab Saqib. There was also a concert by Uzair Jaswal and celebrities in attendance at the event included Iqra Aziz and Nabeel Zuberi.