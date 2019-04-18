Share:

LAHORE - The second round of the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II 2018-19 will commence today (Thursday) across eight different centers of the country.

The PCB spokesman Wednesday said that the second matches will begin today and end on April 20. In Pool A, Omar Associates will take on CAA at State Bank Ground, Karachi while Haideri Traders will face Navy at NBP Stadium, Karachi; in Pool B, Candyland will vie against Ghani Glass at Rana Naveed Academy, Sheikhupura while Port Qasim play against HEC at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

In Pool C, Army will compete against PAF at Army Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi while State Bank will face PIA at Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad and in Pool D, Railways will play against Sabir’s Poultry at KPT, Railway Stadium while K-Electric will take on KPT at LCCA Ground.