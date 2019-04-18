Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two-day official visit to Iran from Sunday.

He is visiting Iran on the invitation of President Hassan Rouhani and it will be the first visit of the Prime Minister to Iran.

The visit will include a brief stop-over in Mashhad before arriving in Tehran for bilateral talks with the Iranian leadership.

The Prime Minister will also call on Iranian Supreme Leader Seyed Ali Khamenei besides holding detailed consultations with President Hassan Rouhani.

He will also meet members of the Iranian and Pakistani business community in Iran.