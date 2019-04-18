Share:

ISLAMABAD - Environmental pollution around the coastal area of Karachi is a serious threat to the area’s biodiversity.

This was stated by Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi while briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs here on Wednesday.

He said that 5.5 million tonnes of sewage containing inorganic and organic contaminants is thrown into the sea. He said recently, due to an accident, 40 tonnes of sludge was dumped in the sea. He told the committee that an enquiry is being conducted into the issue. He added that the Sindh government in collaboration with Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim can play an important role in resolving the issues of waste dumping and the uplift of economy of Karachi and subsequently province of Sindh.

He said that the boards of KPT and Port Qasim have been completed and made functional. The 4th meeting of the Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs was held at the Parliament House here under the Chairmanship of Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi, MNA. The committee was told that Gwadar is going to be a commercial hub in future but issues such as connectivity through rail, supply of water and energy needs to be resolved.

The issue of fishermen has also been taken care of by bringing changes in the East Bay Expressway in Gwadar. Brotherly countries Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar have shown interest in setting oil refinery and related industry in Gwadar, the committee was briefed by the officials.

The committee asked the Ministry to direct KPT to resolve the issue of traffic jam under Karimabad Flyover, Karachi by seeking help of government of Sindh.

