ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced to celebrate its foundation day on 1 May at the Jinnah Convention Centre of the federal capital.

Prime Minster Imran Khan who is also the founding Chairman of PTI will address the ceremony as chief guest, said a statement issued by the PTI’s Central Secretariat.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the foundation day “Youm-e-Tasees” ceremony, the statement said adding that PM Imran Khan would deliver a historic speech and explain future strategy and targets of the ruling party. In addition to that, the chronicle of decades’ long struggle of PTI will be presented in the ceremony.

According to the details, an important meeting of PTI leadership was held, the other day, at Central Secretariat with Chief Organiser PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee in the chair. Central Additional Secretary General PTI Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary, Senator Faisal Javed, Dr Abulhassan and others participated in the meeting.

The meeting decided that the revised draft of party constitution would be presented exclusively for formal approval of the National Council of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Following the approval of the party constitution, the process of raising party structures at central and provincial level will be initiated.

The meeting decided to celebrate Youm-e -Tasees of the party with full fervour and passion. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee stated that the party was at a very significant stage of its evolution. He said it was the need of hour to transform the party into an exemplary political institution. “We pledge to play our part in the progress of the country and will continue to strive hard to achieve our milestones,” he said in concluding remarks.

Separately, Secretary General PTI Arshad Dad issued a circular on Wednesday which stated that some bodies working across the globe and using the name of PTI have no association with the party. “It is categorically stated that all bodies motioned below have no association with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and are not recognised by the party,” the circular said.

These bodies include Pakistan Youth Council Lahore, Pakistan Youth Council Middle East KSA, Pakistan Insafian Forum Qatar, PTI Junoon Group UAE, Dubai PTI Kashmir Chapter, PTI Welfare Wing KSA and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Holland.