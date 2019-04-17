Share:

Rawalpindi-Sustainable Social Development Organization organized 2-day capacity building sessions of members of Punjab Assembly on National Action Plan to counter violent extremism in Punjab.

A total of 66 MPAs of 9 districts of South Punjab, 8 senior officials of Punjab Assembly and 6 senior officials of Home Department attended the sessions.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Director Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) on Wednesday told media that the sessions of MPAs of Punjab Assembly were organized to strengthen legislative oversight and build their understanding on NAP to counter violent extremism in Punjab.

In first phase, 66 members of Punjab Assembly elected from the 9 districts of South Punjab were chosen to build their capacity on NAP. These districts include Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Lodhran, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar and Rajanpur. The SSDO will provide regular technical support to MPAs of Punjab to raise the issues through legislative oversight in the house.

An analysis of laws made under NAP in Punjab was also conducted and shared with the MPAs to work on effective implementation of countering violent extremism laws in Punjab. These laws includes Vigilance Committees Act 2016, Temporary Residence Act 2016, Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960 followed by amendment of adding Prohibition of Hate Speech in 2015, Punjab Prohibition of Expressing Matters on Wall Act 1995 and Punjab Sound System Act 2015.

These laws were made to counter violent extremism but the laws are not implemented in their true spirit at local and as well as provincial levels. A comprehensive exercise is required to implement these laws at local level by engaging local communities to ensure implementation of CVE laws at local level.